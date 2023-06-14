Bridesmaid with flat feet asks if she's 'selfish' for refusing to wear 6-inch heels.

The frustrating thing is that Abby knows this. I've talked about it. She's seen it. I went up to her later and expressed my concerns, and asked if I could wear 3 inch heels instead due to my feet. She refused and said that if I was a true friend, I would wear the 6 inches and not make a fuss about it.

She also said I was being selfish by not considering 'what the bride wants.' I then asked her if I could change shoes during the reception. She said no, and that the only time I we could take off our shoes was when we were sitting down, but whenever we were standing, we would have to wear the heels, since she wants to look the shortest the entire day. I was mortified.