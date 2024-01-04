Bridesmaid gives bride an ultimatum: 'pitch in or we won't be at the wedding.' AITA?

I will take your word for it that you cannot afford to attend the wedding as a bridesmaid. Instead of talking to all your other group about it and ganging up on her, I think you should tell you that you are honored but cannot accept.

If you still consider her a friend, you should make it clear that you are very sorry and try to find some other way to attend the wedding (maybe as an ordinary guest for just one day) and if not, find a way to celebrate with her outside the wedding.

Under no circumstances should you speak as a group organiser, ask her for money, or suggest that she wronged you by asking you to stand up with her.

Pristine-Rhubarb7294 said: