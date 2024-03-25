Bridesmaid is honest about the 'awful' dresses, 'I threw the other MOH under the bus.' AITA?

"AITA for telling the bride the bridesmaids dresses are awful?"

I (25F) am 1 of 2 MOH’s for my best friends wedding in August of 2024. The bride and I have been friends for 20 years now, and she was my MOH 2 years ago. A couple of weeks ago she decided our dresses would be ordered online from a website called Birdy Grey. The bridal party had already agreed that $100-150 for the dress budget was good.

So she sent the link to the dress and we all bought it ($140 after shipping and tax). I was the first to receive and try on the dress. It was bad… the fabric was very cheap, the color looked white in person (champagne was the goal), the measurements were off, the leg slit was cut wrong and instead was a crotch slit, and after looking on other websites outside Birdy Grey, I was finding horrible reviews as well.