Bridesmaid leaves cousin's wedding after family is denied access over 'dress code.' AITA?

So I was confused when they told me that they weren’t allowed in due to them wearing boots. I told them that we were never informed that they weren’t allowed boots. To my surprise there was another groupchat with my immediate family not included stating that boots were not allowed.

The bride then said we can go to Walmart to get some cheap dress shoes instead. Now I wasn’t too mad about that until I noticed that there was already people inside the venue who had boots on and hats which were against the attire but they weren’t told anything.