Bridesmaid plans to bail 3 days before the wedding, 'the bride has now given me an ultimatum.' AITA?

"WIBTA If I choose to not attend my (29F) friend's (29F) wedding in 3 days despite being a bridesmaid?"

Sorry if this is a bit jumbled as I am still emotional. So my friend is getting married this weekend and I am in her bridal party. She asked a month ago in our group chat who could stay the night before at her place, which I originally agreed to. This is to ensure the morning of goes smoothly for hair and makeup.

I am also involved in my country's military and told her from the time she asked me to be in her party 2 years ago that my participation would be dependent on deployments.

I received word last week that I am to be deployed for between 6 months-2.5 years away from home. My family cannot come, and my spouse will only be able to visit the occasional weekend. I will be unable to visit home for at least 6 months. I leave a week after the wedding.