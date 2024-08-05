Bridesmaid plans to drop out of SIL's wedding in a month, 'my daughter is set to be the flower girl.' AITA?

"AITA for planning to drop out of my SIL's wedding a month from now?"

My SIL is getting married in a month, I am a bridesmaid, and my daughter (the only young female child she knows) is set to be the flower girl. My SIL I believe has only asked me to be in the wedding because she wants my daughter in the wedding, and her mother pressured her to ask me.

She didn't even ask me directly herself to be in the wedding, she texted me. Unlike the other 3 bridesmaids who got a cute gift and asked in person. I haven't been included in any of the events, or planning of the wedding.