Bridesmaid won't take off pig necklace, learns it was used to prank overweight teen.

We all love an "Am I the As*hole" story, but what we love even more is a juicy update with brand new details.

Here's a cut and dry AITA post from u/BlueRoses95, where most people agreed she was Not the As*hole in this case. Except, there's actually much more to it...

My (31f) friend (30f), we’ll call Mary, got married last week and I was in her bridal party. For context, we are friends from high school and all of her other bridesmaids were her friends from college who I hadn’t met until her Bachelorette party several months ago. I also wasn’t familiar with anyone at this wedding outside of Mary’s immediate family.