Bridesmaid refuses to buy dress until she hits weight loss goal, 'it will literally fall off.' AITA?

I hung up after that to give Bri some time to cool off, but then I got a call from my mother telling me what a horrible sister I was and how selfish I was for not just ordering the bridesmaid’s dress. She reiterated how it’s Bri’s day, not mine, and when I have my own wedding I can do things exactly how I want.

To be truthful, I am finally starting to feel confident and to like how I look. Before I started losing weight, I wouldn’t have cared if I wore a too-loose dress because I was “fat and ugly” anyway.

Now, even though I only buy dirt-cheap clothes, I make sure to buy clothes that flatter me and accentuate my curves. I put a lot more effort into hair, makeup, and overall presentation.