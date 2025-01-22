Bridesmaid refuses to cover 'outrageous' costs for future SIL's bridal shower, 'she Googled it.' AITA?

Am I the ahole for wanting to set boundaries around the bridal shower costs, especially when it feels like at every turn an unexpected expense comes up without any discussion? I know weddings are expensive (as I am currently planning one), but how much is too much to ask your bridesmaids to pay?

In previous weddings I was a bridesmaid in, I would spend about $1,200 total! In this case, that’s not even covering the bachelorette trip. I do want to make this whole thing special for her, but it’s just starting to get very costly and I know the other bridesmaids are feeling the pressure too. We are all young and just starting our careers.

