Bridesmaid refuses to pay bride back for professional wedding makeup, 'I got a Venmo request.' AITA?

I showed her a photo of my daily makeup that I wear to work and said I brought a eyeshadow pot that I would add as a topper and get me to the exact look she wanted. She told me she had told all the girls that were doing their own makeup to buy all new makeup and I hadn’t complied.

She had on the group chat said not to use old makeup and to get new stuff but I took that to mean not to use makeup that wouldn’t work and not that she required brand new stuff for everything. None of my makeup was old and I know how it preformed, the formulas were still good.