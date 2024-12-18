Bridesmaid refuses to pay to get her hair done for friend's wedding, '$150 for soft curls.' AITA? UPDATED

Another bridesmaid who is currently unemployed contacted her about not getting her hair done and doing it herself (again very capable of doing soft curls and did her own wedding hair) as she does not have $150 spare right now around Christmas time. The brides response to this was that "getting your hair done is non negotiable."

I am of the belief that if i am paying for it, it is absolutely negotiable. This has now cause a bit of tension right before the wedding because a few of us really don't want to pay the money and are a little peeved that it was booked and decided before asking us if we even wanted it.

Also considering what we have already paid for this wedding. Bride is insisting and we are trying to negotiate ways around it beyond just flat out refusing but it's not going great.