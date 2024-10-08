Bridesmaid refuses to spend $130 on bouquet, 'she removed me.' AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for refusing to spend $130 on a bridesmaid bouquet when I’m the bridesmaid?"

I was a part of one of my close friends bridal parties, she’s always struggled financially a little bit and now she’s getting married…she asked if us bridesmaids could pay for the dresses, we said yes.

Then she asked if we could pay for our own bouquets. I said of course to help her out, later to find out that the bouquets were going to be more expensive than the dress at $130 each! She chose the most expensive bouquets and I’ve offered to even make all of them myself but she’s refused, because "these are the ones she wants."