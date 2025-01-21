Bridesmaid 'resigns,' refuses to attend the wedding, 'the real rat was our aunt.' AITA?

Turned out the real rat was our aunt. She told me and the others the truth that we "passed the test" and apologized but had to sniff out a rat. I was deeply hurt she suspected me, I've been close with her my entire life and have never done anything to betray her trust and am very hurt for being accused of something I didn't do. I told her I'm resigning as a bridesmaid and won't be attending but will send a gift.

She says I'm being unfair, she's traumatized and had to sniff out who the rat was, the only other option was to either uninvite the whole family or risk a panic attack on her wedding day (she said this when I suggested hiring security) if she saw them.