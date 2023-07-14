New mom steps down as bridesmaid weeks before the wedding over dress sleeves; AITA?

Being a bridesmaid usually means dropping a significant amount of cash on an elaborate bachelorette weekend, trying to ignore the foot pain while standing at the altar in heels, and wearing a dress you'd never buy....

What happens, though, is the dress is making you question your decision to say 'yes' to the 'will you be my bridesmaid' gift box? So, when a conflicted new mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about a bridesmaid dilemma, people were ready for the piping hot wedding tea.

WIBTA (Would I be the As*hole) if I stepped down from being a bridesmaid three weeks prior to the wedding?

One of my best friends, 'Ashley' is getting married in about a month. I am a new mother (I have a three-month-old baby) and am one of the six bridesmaids. Ashley had initially planned on wearing an off-the-shoulder wedding dress she had immediately loved from a boutique.

So our bridesmaid dress was a dress with long, flowy sleeves. They were supposed to arrive this week.