Bridesmaid threatens to back out when bride creates 'mental obstacle course' for her to access bridesmaid dress. AITA? FINAL UPDATE

When this bridesmaid is on the verge of backing out of the wedding over her dress, she asks the internet:
I’m currently in medical school and live across the country from my brother/family. I was surprised when his fiancé asked me to be a bridesmaid because I barely know her, but she wants to have all siblings in the wedding.
I made it clear that their wedding was during my final exam week, and while I was able to get an accommodation to take my last two exams early I still wouldn’t be able to help much with planning or be present at things like a bachelorette party/bridal shower.
She said this was fine, it would mostly just be to have an even number of bridesmaids to groomsmen and for pictures.
There’s a group chat that was created months ago that I would read through every couple of days to get updates on things I needed to do, namely to order a bridesmaid dress.
Links were sent with three styles to choose from and we would be updated on colors later. So a couple weeks go by and I ask what color to order, bride says she still thinking about it. Couple more weeks go by and she's still thinking… then a couple more weeks.
You get the idea. Now it’s at the point that if I don’t order this dress in a couple of days it won’t be here in time. So I ask on Saturday what color. No response in the group chat to me.
I asked again yesterday (Sunday) what color do I need to order? Then I’m flooded with messages lambasting me for not ordering a dress yet, from her sisters and my sister and her.
My sister called me, told me to “get my sh*t together” and “order a dress already” because my lack of preparedness is causing the bride intense anxiety because she doesn’t think my dress will be here on time for the wedding now. She texted me this morning, “don’t forget order your dress, love you” with smiling and kissing emojis.
Still, no one has told me what color! I’ve scoured the group chat for a mention of dress colors or an image of a dress but only the maid of honor sent a photo of her dress and I don’t know if she has a special color.
There’s thousands of messages so it’s not simple to find anything. Everyone else can meet in person so I assume the decision on color was relayed in person. I can’t tell if I’m being purposefully excluded?
About an hour ago my brother called me pleading with me to work things out with the bride because she’s panicking about me. I tried to explain this to him and he told me he doesn’t care, its a petty ladies issue, and since I’m not there for anything else this is the least I can do because the bride thinks I don’t like her because I wouldn’t come to anything.
He’s taking her side. They know I’m in medical school, I have literally no say in my schedule. And I’m on the other side of the country, 5.5 hours by plane.
I’m fed up with them and contemplating telling my instructors the wedding was moved and I will take my exams at the regular time. I’d have more time to study that way anyway. I haven’t told anyone in my family I’m considering this. WIBTA?
I called my mother and asked her what color the bridesmaid dresses are, she said lavender. The only color option on the website that I would call lavender are named pearly lilac, periwinkle, and orchid purple.
I texted the maid of honor (bride’s sister) to ask what dress color and got a multi-paragraph long lecture about not having ordered my dress yet.
Basically, they are trying so hard to accommodate me being across the country by including me in the group chat. She said she didn’t remember the shade name but its a “dusty purple” then sent a blurry picture of a wrinkled order confirmation, the shade name was “mulberry.”
On the dress website that is a darker wine/purple color. I told her this and she said to order the lighter dusty purple color.
I sent her a screen shot with the list of shade names and asked, “which of these?” She said she didn’t know because everyone ordered their dress so long ago and asked for pictures of the dresses in different shades from the website. So I sent screenshots of all the light purple colors.
No response for a while so I called her on the phone, which she was upset about because its past 10pm over there now. Her response was “look, I don’t care what your problem is with me and my sister but if you want to stay in good standing with this family you need to get your ducks lined up girly.”
I ignored the lecture/comments and asked: “what color?” Her response? “Light purple” Me: “of the three I sent, which one is it?” Her: “I don’t remember, I’ll have to ask one of the other bridesmaids for her receipt, I’ll get back to you” I want to bash my head into a wall!
I called my second brother, the one not getting married. He said they’re pulling similar things with him and he feels like he was deliberately given the wrong dates for the bachelor party by the best man (bride’s brother) so that he would miss it.
He inadvertently learned about the changed date the morning of and when he asked the best man he told him it must have slipped his mind to tell him. Then joked that he wouldn’t have missed much since he probably won’t enjoy any of the “festivities” anyway.
They’ve been making homophobic jokes and comments to him that he’s been ignoring but he thinks they’re trying to get him to back out of the wedding. So if we both back out then there will be an even number of bridesmaids to groomsmen again. Only speculation on our parts of course.
Quick update: I was seriously considering pulling out, but the collective rage here and my fading motivation to study has me thinking… by this point, with how this post took off...
I wouldn’t be surprised if they find it at some point so I don’t want to reveal my cards just yet. Thank you to the comments that gave me the idea. I guess I’ll be making an update mid June if it all goes to plan.
Thanks to some responses, I called the bridal salon and asked what colors were ordered. Four dresses in the color “flint” one in “mulberry.” The MOH was setting me up to believe “mulberry” was the color of ALL the dresses. So, I ordered one in mulberry and one in flint. I only let the MOH know I purchased a "mulberry" dress.
I caught a red eye to be there for the rehearsal. They had a room to get ready in the morning and wanted all the dresses stored there. I show up with the mulberry dress. The bride begins crying because it’s “too late to fix it!” She asks if I would be upset if asked to drop out because mulberry is for the MOH.
I pretended like I had made such a big mistake! I said, “I know a girl that works at the salon. Let me call her and see if there’s anyway to make it right, and if not I’ll step down because I want you to have the perfect day.”
I show back up the next morning to start getting ready with the correct dress in tow. “My friend looked in the back for me and they JUST had this returned yesterday, what are the odds! Exact style, color and my size, it’s a sign!”
Silence. Then an awkward, “that’s amazing.” Now I’ll be honest, I thought the revenge would be that they had to have me and younger brother in the wedding and photos. I couldn’t have planned the next part.
They had to explain to the makeup artist there was an additional bridesmaid meaning they planned from the beginning that I wouldn't be in this wedding.
The ceremony went fine. We took photos after. Then, there were no place settings for me and little bro with the wedding party at the reception since banked on one less bridesmaid and one less groomsman being present.
The table was almost not long enough, two chairs had to be thrown on the ends. We didn’t get food Initially because we were actually in the seating plan at other tables so our plates were brought to those place settings.
I can tell my brother (groom) seems ticked off at the staff for seemingly not having things set up properly but the bride and best man diverted his attention.
Before he (groom) left he found me and said he asked the MOH why the setting were wrong and he was told I asked to be dropped from the wedding party weeks ago then showed up and demanded to be in the wedding.
I said I didn't ask to be dropped and showed him my phone where she gave me a thumbs up on the dress. He noticed the screenshot was not the dress I was currently wearing so I said I had to last minute switch it out after confusion on the color. He seemed satisfied with that.
They left on their honeymoon, and my brother returned several days early… alone. So, you can guess how that went.