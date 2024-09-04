"WIBTA if I tell my friend her 'bridesmaids' won’t be throwing her an extensive bachelorette party?"

So I (27F) am friends with Jane (28F). Jane and her fiancée Brad (29M) recently got engaged. Jane is one of my best friends and we have known each other since college. When talking about our future weddings, Jane has always expressed that she wants me and a handful of our other closest friends to be her bridesmaids and to have a destination wedding.

When I saw Jane and Brad the day they got engaged, one of the first things Jane said to me was how excited she was for me and our other friend to be her bridesmaids, this was about a month ago.