Wedding guest’s secret breakup plan exposed after bride refuses staged proposal at wedding. AITA? + UPDATE

"Am I being a bridezilla by asking my best friend’s partner to not propose at my wedding?"

I get married in April. We got engaged at Christmas, but in January by dad was given 5 months max after being taken off Chemo for it not working. I will preface this by saying I never wanted the big white wedding. I am not a fan of being the centre stage, etc.

My best friend (26F) of 14 + years, is the polar opposite of me. My partner and I have been super busy with work, so have allowed my parents to plan the wedding (his parents are out of the country on holiday but have had input).

My dad wanted a bigger celebration as this will be the last chance he gets to celebrate. I am obviously heartbroken and want to give him exactly what he wants. I chose my bridesmaids and my partner chose his best man / groomsmen.