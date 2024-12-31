'Bridezilla' ban's prankster sister from wedding, 'I'm tearing the family apart.' AITA?

I’m in a bit of a bind and could use some outside perspective. My (28F) sister (26F) has always been the prankster of the family. Growing up, her pranks were mostly harmless, though sometimes annoying.
As we got older, her pranks have become more elaborate and public. She once dumped a bucket of water on me at a family BBQ and posted it online. It was embarrassing, but I laughed it off.
Now, I’m getting married in a few months, and the thought of what she might do at my wedding terrifies me. I’ve talked to her about it, asking her to keep things mellow, but her response was, "You’ll just have to wait and see!" This didn’t reassure me at all.
I’ve thought about it long and hard, and I decided not to invite her. When I told her, she exploded and called me a bridezilla. My parents are upset and say I’m tearing the family apart. I feel bad, but I want my wedding day to be about me and my partner, not about what prank my sister might pull. AITA?
Much-Jackfruit2599 said:
NTA. Declare it a child-free wedding and explain that’s why she isn’t invited.
gringaellie said:
NTA "mom, dad - SISTER is tearing the family apart by threatening to ruin my wedding with a prank. I've told her that I don't enjoy her pranks, that I feel humiliated and embarrassed by them and she won't even promise not to pull a prank on my wedding day.
Why would I want to risk feeling humiliated and embarrassed on my wedding day? Why does sister not love me enough to ensure I have the perfect day? Why don't you two love me enough to stand up for me against sister?
Do I really mean nothing to you two and sister other than the butt of her jokes? Is that all I am to you?"
endor-pancakes said:
NTA -- you made it quite clear you don't want to wait and see. However, will not inviting her be enough? She sounds crazy enough to try and prank-crash the wedding. If this was me, I'd take care to communicate my absolute intention to involve the police if she does any trespassing or tampering.
Coming from you, she might see this announcement as a challenge, so if you have any third party channels (parents, partners, other siblings) you can trust to deliver this message, it might be more effective.
cgrobin1 said:
She could have assured you she wouldn't make a scene. She refused, now you cant trust her. Tell your parents to put the blame on immature sister, and not the person who doesn't want her wedding ruined.
You are not tearing the family apart. They are being the drama queens, by expecting you tolerate her bad behavior and then trying to guilt you about it. What happens after the wedding is up to them and her.
If you were to allow her at the wedding at their insistence, and she pulled ANYTHING. it would cause a rift in family, that could never be fixed. And you would never forgive any of them. NTA.
Lucky-Effective-1564 said:
NTA. Your sister is a very silly woman. Her pranks have upset you in the past, why would you think she would behave well on your wedding day. Being uninvited is the result of her past actions. Have bouncers at your wedding to make sure she can't just show up.
TophuPaint said:
NTA, Your sister should be able to refrain from pranking you on a day as important and high stress as your weddding. Granted, "keep things mellow" is such a vague statment, when you could have been firm up front and communicate she's not invited if she can't refrain from pranking you.