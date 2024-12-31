'Bridezilla' ban's prankster sister from wedding, 'I'm tearing the family apart.' AITA?

"AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because of her constant pranks?"

I’m in a bit of a bind and could use some outside perspective. My (28F) sister (26F) has always been the prankster of the family. Growing up, her pranks were mostly harmless, though sometimes annoying.

As we got older, her pranks have become more elaborate and public. She once dumped a bucket of water on me at a family BBQ and posted it online. It was embarrassing, but I laughed it off.

Now, I’m getting married in a few months, and the thought of what she might do at my wedding terrifies me. I’ve talked to her about it, asking her to keep things mellow, but her response was, "You’ll just have to wait and see!" This didn’t reassure me at all.