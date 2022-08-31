Woman asks if she's a 'Bridezilla' for wanting to drop MOH for not returning texts.

Planning a wedding is stressful. Even the nicest of brides can transform into a bridezilla under the right circumstances. Reddit user u/Remarkable-Farmer-82 shared a post on the popular Reddit page r/bridezillas asking:

"Am I a Bridezilla for wanting to drop my MOH for not answering texts 2 years out from my wedding?"

Hello. My wedding is 9/28/24 and I'm planning pretty far ahead to help ease stress.

My maid-of-honor has not been responding to me and it seems like when she does, it's only at her convenience. There are times when she doesn't respond to me for DAYS!

I am beyond frustrated and want to demote her to just a bridesmaid. Is this fair or am I being unreasonable? I'm open to any suggestions. Thanks in advance.

With over 730 days until you say, "I Do" does constantly badgering your MOH with wedding questions make you a Bridezilla? Well, she asked and, as usual, Reddit did not hold back on their answers:

From South_Extreme

Wow. You must be exhausted if you think the world is going to revolve around you for the next two years.

From Nachocheese50