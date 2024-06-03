'Bridezilla' refuses to allow brother to bring 'random' +1 from dating app to wedding. AITA?

Are people dropping out of the wedding over a lie your brother is spreading around? Then they're probably not essential guests at the wedding. Make sure you talk with your brother and tell him the logic behind your decision of not inviting his +1. Communication is key.

Slayerofdrums said:

NTA. Your brother does not have the right to bring 'whomever' to your wedding. This day is about you, and you decide who he can bring. Obviously, you'd just want people close to you there. If other friends don't want to come because they believe your brother, without checking with you, then clearly they do not know you very well, and I would wonder why they would even be in your wedding party?