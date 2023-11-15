'Bridezilla' refuses to let MOH choose her dress color, 'getting married wasn't important to her.' AITA?

When I first started talking to Crissy about my wedding plans, she kept reminding me that it's one day and just a party and stuff like that. But I have dreamed about this day since I was little. I feel like Crissy doesn't understand how important it is to me that my day is picture perfect because she admitted getting married wasn't ever really important to her.

My fiancé says he understands why I'm upset, my sister says I suck, and Crissy hasn't texted me back since I shot down the last few dresses she sent me. So AITA?

EDIT: Edit 2: fine I will ask if she wants me to help pay for the dress. I still don't think I'm the ahole