'AITA for bringing my GF on a date to my daughter’s workplace?' DAUGHTER RESPONDS

After the post gained traction, his daughter "Bianca" responded:

Hey everyone! This is ‘Bianca’ talking, after I saw the Twitter thread made with Dad’s post and my roommate encouraged me to make an account to at least try to defend myself. I hope at least some of you hear me out (and ty to the very kind twitter peeps who’re looking out for me- appreciate it guys, and I’m fine!)

What my dad says has grains of truth but is so far from the full story it’s basically bu^%$#t. My Mum did die when I was 17, and me and Dad were actually very close. He started dating again a couple years after she died and I was always very supportive until ‘Millie’ came along.