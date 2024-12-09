'AITA for bringing up just how much I actually do for our household to my wife?' UPDATED 4X

I won't say everything that we discussed but my wife ended up sharing her thought processes on how things escalated this far. Years of her having me do most of the things in our home had left her complacent so she took me for granted.

Our marriage counsellor suggested that both of us find some individual therapy, her for her tendency to try and fit in everywhere. Mine for trying to take on everything without wanting to ask for any help. We both like our counsellor so we'll be visiting her again for another appointment.

That's something we're still working on, but for now we've been taking things a bit more evenly in regards to everything in our relationship. Chores are split at around 70-30 and we're planning a cooking schedule that's fair for both of us.