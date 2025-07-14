'AITA for bringing my deceased father up in front of my mother's new husband?'

imamage_fightme wrote:

NTA. This is straight up despicable behaviour from your mother and aunt. No one gets to tell you to stop talking about your father, ever. Are you sure this is actually coming from the new husband? Or is it just coming from your mother?

Regardless, it's disgusting to try and make you shut up, and even moreso to say no one cares about your father. If your mother ever loved your father, she'd never allow that to be said. I wouldn't be able to look my mother in the eye again if I were in your position.