'AITA for bringing a meat-based product to my vegan friend's dinner?' 'I didn't think it was a RULE.'

Also, mind you, we've already eaten non-vegan food there plenty of times, so I would've never guessed it would be such a problem. AITA? (It was not a small dinner with friends, we were 27 people there and there were over 20 different dishes to choose from, with most of them being vegan.)

DoIwantToKnow6417 said:

Enough-Process9773 said:

YTA. You knew your friend was vegan. She asked you politely to bring plant-based dishes so everyone can try everything. You decided to bring food to your friend's party that you knew your friend couldn't eat, and to ignore what she said about everyone getting to try everything. If you want to be invited back - ever - I suggest you apologize properly, acknowledge that was an AH move and you won't do it again.