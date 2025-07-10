'AITA for bringing my own vegan food to the BBQ?' 'Apparently this was EXTREMELY offensive.'

I told her I just didn’t want to be left out and was trying to be polite about it. I even tried to offer people some of what I brought. But now several family members are giving me the cold shoulder and saying I was being dramatic. AITA for not just eating the salad and quietly going along with it?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Several_Razzmatazz51 said:

What’s really offensive is making guests feel unwelcome by only making foods they can’t or won’t eat. If I’m having people over, I make sure I know their dietary restrictions so I can be properly hospitable. Your aunt and uncle are rude.

Gold-Flaked-Paint said: