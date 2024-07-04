'AITA for bringing my SIL’s wallet to dinner when she always "forgets" it?' + SISTER SHARES HER SIDE

I found her wallet sitting on top of her suitcase. I put it in my purse and we went to the restaurant. When we were done eating, I asked for separate bills. She said no, we need one bill, because she “forgot” her wallet again. I reached in my purse and said, “this wallet?” She was furious. She said that I should not have touched or grabbed her wallet. So AITA for taking her wallet and bringing it to the restaurant?

Edit 1: Amy just called me, she saw this post and she yelled at me for "badmouthing" her on the internet. Honestly I don't care. Amy, hopefully reading all these comments is a wake up call for you.

Later, OP shared this UPDATE and answered some common questions about her post: