'AITA for bringing smelly food to the office and getting someone in trouble?' '

I thought that was the end of it but yesterday, my coworker who sits a few desks down came over and straight-up asked me if I was the one who brought the smelly food. I said yeah and he just goes, “Cool, well thanks for getting me written up."

Turns out, he was the one who complained, but he apparently did it in a super rude way, calling it names in the Slack channel for his team. Someone screenshotted it and sent it to HR. He didn’t get fired or anything, but he got a formal warning.