'AITA for bringing smelly food to the office and getting someone in trouble?' '

I (26M) work at a mid-sized company in a pretty casual office. I’m kind of a picky eater and don’t like a lot of standard American lunch stuff so I tend to meal prep and bring my own lunches every day. I also like cooking and trying out stuff I see online. I follow a lot of Asian and Eastern European cooking channels.
Last week I brought in homemade kimchi fried rice with a soft-boiled egg and some pickled daikon. It smelled amazing to me, and I was excited to eat it. I heated it up in the break room like usual and enjoyed it.
About 10 minutes later, my manager comes over and very politely asks if I can avoid bringing really strong-smelling food because someone complained. I was honestly kind of surprised. I’ve brought curries, garlic-heavy pasta, even fish before and no one said anything. But I said okay, no big deal.
I thought that was the end of it but yesterday, my coworker who sits a few desks down came over and straight-up asked me if I was the one who brought the smelly food. I said yeah and he just goes, “Cool, well thanks for getting me written up."
Turns out, he was the one who complained, but he apparently did it in a super rude way, calling it names in the Slack channel for his team. Someone screenshotted it and sent it to HR. He didn’t get fired or anything, but he got a formal warning.
Now a few people in the office are giving me weird looks and being a little cold. I think they think I snitched or that I was the one who reported it or something but I had nothing to do with the HR stuff. I still don't even know who complained.
I told one of the nicer coworkers what actually happened, and she said I should have expected food like that would cause drama and that bringing such weird food would only draw attention. But it was literally rice and egg? And kimchi? I got the recipe off a BuzzFeed video. It's not like I cooked a whole octopus or something.
Now I feel super self-conscious and am back to eating sad peanut butter sandwiches at my desk. My roommate says I didn’t do anything wrong, but I do kind of feel like I caused a mess without meaning to.
NotTheMama4208 said:
Cooked eggs and kimchi are both stinky in the microwave. Maybe you could focus on less stinky food. ESH.
KitchenKat1919 said:
ESH. You know your food had a super strong smell and chose to ignore how it would affect others in your shared eating space. He's an ahole for saying racist crap. Be more thoughtful in the future of how your actions impact others.
castle_waffles said:
ESH kimchi has a strong odor, so do several other foods you listed as having brought in. None of that belongs in a shared office space. That being said your coworker was being inappropriate as well.
lilyhazes said:
ESH. Coworker shouldn't have been xenophobic, but you need to learn what not to bring to the office. In an office setting, there's usually a lack of openable windows and crappy ventilation. Smells can linger.
I'm Korean myself, so I don't bring anything fermented (like kimchi, soybean paste, etc). I do bring and enjoy other Korean foods. Also, reheating in the communal microwave can intensify some smells.
295Phoenix said:
ESH. How hard is it to not bring foods with a strong smell?
WolfGoddess77 said:
ESH. Your coworker could have handled his complaint much better, but it's a general unspoken rule that you don't bring strong-smelling food to the workplace. It might smell good to you, but the same scent could make someone else nauseous. It's just common courtesy not to do this.