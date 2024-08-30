'AITA for bringing up my MIL's finances at a family gathering?' 'She constantly brings up mine.'

"AITA for bringing up MIL's finances at a family gathering after she constantly brings up mine?"

My MIL is constantly making derogatory comments about our finances. We aren't rich, but we aren't broke either and we have never asked her for money (she has chosen to give us some generous gifts) so really it is none of her business.

Every time we are excited about something (new car, a trip, some home renovations) she has to chime in and ask if we can afford it or if we are sure it is a good use of money. I've also heard through the grapevine that she thinks I'm spoiled, not sure where she is getting that from.