'AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend because he’s a momma’s boy?'

I tried to talk to him about how uncomfortable it made me. I explained that while I respect his love for his mom, I think there should be some boundaries. He brushed it off, saying I was overreacting and that this was just “how they’ve always been.”

The final straw was when she stayed over for a weekend, and he expected me to cater to her the way she caters to him. I’m talking cleaning up after both of them, cooking all the meals, and even joining in on their bizarre nap routine. I felt like I was the third wheel in my own relationship.