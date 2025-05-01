'Broke college student' bails on cousin's fancy wedding, 'there's a specific dress code.' AITA?

"AITA for upsetting my cousin due to my finances?"

It got taken down cause of the title so I reworded it so I (19F) am a broke college student, and I’m working part-time at a cafe, but my hours are inconsistent, and everything is expensive. My parents help out with what they can, but they’re struggling too

Recently, my cousin Nova (32F) announced that she’s getting married this summer and invited me to her wedding. I’m happy for her, and I really want to support her. but here’s the thing: the wedding is going to be fancy, and there’s a dress code with specific colors and styles.

I don’t own any formal clothes like that, and the thought of having to buy a whole new outfit stresses me out. I’ve looked online, and decent dresses are way out of my budget.