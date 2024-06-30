Wife refuses to miss work to pretend to be housewife for traditional in-laws, husband considers divorce. AITA?

I told my husband that he would have to reschedule with his parents because I will not be missing this conference for anything. He said his parents wouldn't let us reschedule and I will just have to miss "my thing". This made me very upset because it was a huge honor and I have been excited about it for months.

He reminded me of my promise and how I will have to miss it. I told him no way and went to the conference then to his parents house and I told them I was visiting my mom who wasn't feeling well.

His patents were upset at me because apparently my (imaginary) sick mom can wait and my husband needs to control his wife more. We returned home and he was extremely upset at me saying I broke our promise.