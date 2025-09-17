'AITA if I broke things off with a guy because he wouldn't drive me home?' UPDATED

I'll keep things simple. I(21F) have been going out with a guy (23M) for two months or so. We've been on maybe 4 or 5 dates. He lives in the town over from me. I live in a college town that relies mostly on bikes and buses for transportation; most students don't have cars, including me.
We made plans on Tuesday to go to this bar with mini golf in his town. He said we could meet at 7, but that he couldn't pick me up as he got off work at 6. His town is about a 30 minute drive from mine, and that was fine, and I made arrangements to take the bus. Note that I've never been to this part of his town before.
Anyways, I take two buses and get there around 7:15, and we have fun. I drink a bit, and he doesn't drink. I feel like this is important to mention since I assumed he wasn't drinking since he would be driving me back home. Around 11 we decide to wrap things up, and he says goodnight and that we'll plan something later. I, confused, asked if he was driving me home.
He said no, that he was too tired to after a 6 hour shift. Now I'm panicking a little, since he won't drive me and the buses don't go that late between our towns. I tell him that, that the buses aren't running anymore and he sort of just shrugs it off. I asked him why he didn't drink then, and he said he just wasn't feeling it and had work tomorrow. The only option I had left was an Uber, so I tell him I'll take an Uber.
The issue with the Uber is that the price was quite high and I don't have that much money anyways. He says okay and leaves after saying goodnight, which I felt was another red flag - we were in a public plaza kind of area, and I felt quite unsafe sitting there all alone at close to midnight. I wish he would have stayed until the Uber arrived at least.
Luckily the rest of the night passed without incident, except me being like 50 dollars poorer from the Uber. I've been thinking about it and I just felt very uncared for. Refusing to drop me off, and not really caring about how I got home, and then just letting me wait all alone for the Uber for 10 minutes in what felt like a shady area. So, WIBTA for not seeing a guy anymore for this reason?
ETA: To answer some questions I'm seeing pop up: I did not know the buses would not be running this late. The buses around my town run until 12 am, and I assumed wrongly that the buses between towns would also be running on that schedule. They don't, and end at 10 pm.
If I had known the buses between towns end at 10 pm, I would have ended the date earlier and gone home. I assumed he was going to drive me home because a) he only mentioned not being able to pick me up and b) he's driven me back before on previous dates. 3a) I am not taking advantage of him as I have also paid for dates.
If I had a car I would have no problem driving to him. I was disappointed he didn't drive me back, but the real kicker to me was that he didn't even wait for my Uber to show up. That was kind of the final nail in the coffin.
MeepMorpBooBooBeep wrote:
I was at a show a few weeks ago and a group of girls I had just met like, 20 minutes prior all waited for my uber with me because it was late and nobody else was on the street. This guy's a jerk.
GlitteryDreeams wrote:
That's exactly what you should expect from decent people, even strangers. The guy's behavior was a huge red flag.
No-Salary-4278 wrote:
Girl, if a man can watch you struggle to get home late at night and not even pretend to care, he's not someone you need in your life, ditch him, you deserve way better.
Constant-Summer-7477 wrote:
Wow! A whole six hour shift. Seriously, that's part time!
electranightowl wrote:
He didn’t drink. He didn’t pay for her drinks or golf. Didn’t want to pay for gas to drive her home or help her with an Uber. He’s either the biggest cheapskate in the world or he’s poor. He shouldn’t be dating.
I didn't expect so many comments on my last post, but they were appreciated. To address a few points:
I originally thought he would be driving me home since he's done so once before when it was late, but it was in my town. This assumption was reinforced when he only mentioned not being able to pick me up, but nothing about dropping me off. If he had said he couldn't drive me back, I would have just budgeted differently or left earlier to make the bus.
Buses around my town run until 12 am, but the bus between towns stops running at 10 pm, which I hadn't known. I did not go in knowing the buses had stopped. If I knew he wasn't planning on driving me back, I would have double checked about the bus schedules and paid more attention.
I take the blame for not confirming with him about driving me back. I am not really that upset that he couldn't drive me back, though I was in the moment. I did, however, expect some kind of concern over how I was going to get back and, at the very least, for him to stay until my Uber arrived.
Also, for those who blamed me for getting stranded - I wasn't stranded. There was no question about the Uber, but I just would have preferred not to as it put a dent in my finances. On the issue of me being a gold-digger or taking advantage of him - I've paid for dates before. If I had a car I would drive to him.
He was the one who suggested the location and time for this date, so I had no problem catching two buses over. And in response to a few annoying comments about gender: if the roles were reversed, I would have driven him back. If I was too tired or didn't want to drive at night or something, there is no question that I would have waited for his Uber, and paid half of it.
Imo that's just basic decency. Not really sure where the comments whining about "equality" were coming from, as I would have paid half and waited whether I was with a man or a woman. I think I've addressed the main points, so onto the update.
So the date happened on Tuesday night. I took an Uber back and got home around midnight. He texted me around 20 minutes after I got home asking if I got home safe. I didn't respond as I was exhausted and honestly just wanted to shower and sleep. Throughout Wednesday he sent me a few memes in the morning and afternoon, and then stopped texting.
Wednesday evening I posted my first post, and after that, later at night he asked if I was mad at him and that he'd just been tired. I finally responded and told him I wasn't really mad that he didn't drive me home, especially since it's true I didn't confirm, but I was just disappointed since I wished he would have stayed for the Uber to show up at least.
Like, did I wish he drove me home? Sure. But not really that big of a deal that he didn't. The part where he left me at midnight in an unfamiliar place was kind of the kicker for me. He's a lot bigger than I am, and I would just felt a lot safer with him there.
Once again he said he was just tired and wanted to go home and said I ended up okay and that it was fine. Honestly, if he'd done a real apology, I probably would have given him another chance. When I didn't respond to what he said, he kind of moved on and said he already had a place to take me to next time, some restaurant a few miles from his house.
He said let's do a reservation at 8 pm on Saturday and then go out for drinks and then a movie. I kind of wanted to be petty and ask if I should start saving up for an Uber back already, but eventually I just told him that his actions from Tuesday had made me feel very uncared for and that I wasn't really interested in going out with him for a 6th date.
He immediately started asking if I was serious and that if he'd known it was such a big deal he would have stayed for the Uber (this annoyed me since how did he not know it was a big deal?
Why did it not occur to him in the first place that leaving me alone at midnight in an unfamiliar public plaza with bars everywhere might be an issue for me?) and that he really liked me and didn't want this to ruin things etc etc. He even promised to drive me home next time but I kind of just wanted to wash my hands of this whole thing.
I don't want him to feel forced into driving me and I don't want him doing things only because he thinks he has to, and I don't want to be dating someone who doesn't even think twice about leaving me stranded buzzed somewhere unfamiliar at midnight and then only texting me like an hour later. He's still texting me but I haven't opened those messages yet.
writing_mm_romance wrote:
I would just reply, "If you couldn't see that leaving a woman alone, in a strange place, in the middle of the night would make you an undesirable partner, perhaps you shouldn't be dating. And to answer your question, really, I'm no longer interested, please stop reaching out to me."
AccomplishedTwo7047 wrote:
“If I knew you’d stop seeing me over it, I would’ve stayed for your uber!”
Okay but, you should’ve stayed because you cared and wanted me home safe. Not because you lose pussy privileges when you don’t.
SunshineandMurder wrote:
You dodged a bullet. If he’s this inconsiderate this early on it’s not going to get any better.
Cut your losses.