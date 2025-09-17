'AITA if I broke things off with a guy because he wouldn't drive me home?' UPDATED

I originally thought he would be driving me home since he's done so once before when it was late, but it was in my town. This assumption was reinforced when he only mentioned not being able to pick me up, but nothing about dropping me off. If he had said he couldn't drive me back, I would have just budgeted differently or left earlier to make the bus.

Buses around my town run until 12 am, but the bus between towns stops running at 10 pm, which I hadn't known. I did not go in knowing the buses had stopped. If I knew he wasn't planning on driving me back, I would have double checked about the bus schedules and paid more attention.

I take the blame for not confirming with him about driving me back. I am not really that upset that he couldn't drive me back, though I was in the moment. I did, however, expect some kind of concern over how I was going to get back and, at the very least, for him to stay until my Uber arrived.

Also, for those who blamed me for getting stranded - I wasn't stranded. There was no question about the Uber, but I just would have preferred not to as it put a dent in my finances. On the issue of me being a gold-digger or taking advantage of him - I've paid for dates before. If I had a car I would drive to him.