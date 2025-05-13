'I broke up with my heart surgeon BF over his mom's comments on me being a nurse. AITA?' UPDATED

Two weeks later, OP shared an update.

Rob and I met after that event few days after I made the original post. He came to my place to discuss. My brother was there. But I send him to other room before Rob came and he didn't know my brother was there. I just wanted to be secure. He cried and I cried too.

But I told him the only way it is possible for me to get with him is that we have to shift far from his parents and limited contact from my side with his family and our future kids. He said it isn't possible and his family will be great support system for us. He told he will make huge amount of money and I can continue part time when we have kids, as he will pay me around my salary to spend.