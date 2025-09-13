"WIBTA If I broke up with my boyfriend because of his disability?"

Me and my boyfriend have been together for 3 years and have lived together for 1. He has fibromyalgia. Its a chronic lifelong condition that causes severe pain and tiredness. About 8 months ago it got really bad.

He really struggles. He has had to quit his job because he cant cope with it. He has tried a part time job but couldn't cope with it. He receives some benefits towards this but not much. We are reliant almost entirely on my salary. I do get paid well but its not enough.

We all know about the cost of living crisis. Our savings are gone. We are now at a point where we have no money, we have no outside financial support either. By staying with him, it feels like I am choosing a life of poverty.