Bride-to-be ends engagement a week before wedding upon learning fiancé orchestrated lawsuit against her. AITA?

BingusMcGingus123

Well thank your lucky stars you found out now now. You were about to marry someone who is deceitful and completely devoid of any integrity. Block any contact- involve the police if they continue to harass you. Once the dust has settled you will begin to heal and congratulate yourself on swerving this disgusting person.

DiaBrite

The fact he knew who you were and didn't tell you is a stab in the back, and the fact he threatened his cousin knows he knew he did wrong. You need to take care of yourself and not listen to what the family says. You know what's right for you and that's why he's your ex. Don't let peer pressure change your mind. He knows this was a big deal and is trying to get his way.