'AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend because she was jealous of my cat?'

At first, I thought she was just joking. But over time, the little comments turned into actual fights. She’d get upset if I canceled plans because Jasper was sick or if I got home late and greeted him before her. Then, last night, it all blew up.

We were arguing—again—about Jasper being in bed with us. Emily snapped and said, "I feel like I’m competing with a damn cat! Do you even love me?" That hit hard. Because yes, I did love her. But the fact that she saw Jasper as some sort of rival instead of just… part of my life? That stung.