'AITA here? I was broken up with by my fiancé because I didn't want his last name.'

The ladies at work ( all but one have been married) and I were talking about the last name change. 2 of them had mix ups and told me the nightmare stories of the bureaucracy they had to deal with. There was some talk about the old school ideas surrounding name changes and how it's not really expected in today's society.

I did some thinking and decided that given the hassle, the fact that Brad and I haven't ever really talked about it and after giving some thought to wanting to preserve my heritage and connections to my family that I would keep my last name.

So I told Brad about it and we talked for a short amount of time about it. He seemed to understand where I was coming from but said he wanted some time to think it over.