Woman hides 3yo son from his father because she 'didn't want him to grow up spoiled.' AITA?

My nephew turned 3 right around the time we found out so we weren’t able to celebrate and his ex would only accept one small gift from my brother for him. So, my family is belatedly celebrating his birthday and they’re going all out.

My brother has bought more toys than one kid needs and is talking about taking him to Disney even though there’s no way in hell his ex would let him take my nephew abroad.

Anyway we were talking about the party yesterday and I told my brother we should tone it down and he shouldn’t give his son that many gifts in one go because it’ll upset his ex and most likely overwhelm my nephew whose life has already been flipped upside down.