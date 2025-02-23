Man tells brother his blended family problems are his fault; he 'replaced' his late wife 'like he was changing the sheets.' AITA?

A few days after the party my brother came to my house and he said things were messed up and he was tired of our parents and sisters doing nothing to help. I asked what he expected them to do.

He said we could all get through to his kids that they have another sibling and one more on the way and another mother figure and their family has grown and they need to be open to loving and accepting them.

I pointed out our mom had spoken to them about it before, about at least not outright rejecting the idea of a friendly relationship but they were still unhappy with things and didn't listen. He said we could have done better.