Sibling defends widowed brother as parents demand he find his kids a new mother; 'I told them they would lose him forever.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my parents they'll lose my brother if they can't accept he doesn't want to date after losing his wife?"

My brother (34m) became a widower 8 years ago and since then he has remained single and has expressed he does not wish to date or marry again. He has two children with his late wife who are 13 and 11 (about to be 12).

For about four years now my parents have questioned why he doesn't try to meet a nice woman or why he isn't finding more lady friends to spend time with, to quote them. His answer has always been he does not wish to find anyone else.

My brother did attend grief therapy for a number of years. My parents refuse to believe it did what it was meant to because if it had "he'd be re-married long before now" and that's their stance.