Man explains bizarre relationship to his sister; 'Our dynamic works for us after all we've been through.''

When this man wants to explain his relationship to his sister, he tells the internet:

"My sister means so much to me."

I am 29, she's 27. Since we were born, we've been attached at the hip. We shared a bedroom until I became a teenager, we went through an abusive childhood together and protected each other at home and at school, and always had each other's backs.

When her first boyfriend cheated on her, I kicked his ass. When my first serious girlfriend moved to another state, she held me while I cried every night for a week. When we were texting and I had a bad day, she'd cook my favorite meals for me and vice versa. Our parents were barely there, and we really depended on each other.