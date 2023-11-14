Brother-of-the-groom calls the police 'over hair,' presses charges, ruins wedding. AITA? UPDATED.

My brother is having a wedding in 2 and a half weeks later. I was apart of the groomsmen. I’ve known his bride for a while and we are family friends. I’m not married yet, but I’m dating my boyfriend.
Before quarantine I had done a hair transplant. My hair looks great now and my family doesn’t know. However my brother is fully shaven and decided to embrace it. The conversation last night at my apartment shifted to hair. I have hair passing my shoulders. And decent looks.
My brother thought I would outshine him without a haircut. I said no because I’ve been growing it since quarantine. He said it was either that or no attendance from me. I offered to wear a hat but he didn’t wanna hear it.
I thought he’d cool off and called it a night. The next morning he left and as I was showering I used my shampoo. It smelled horrible and I rinsed it off immediately. Clumps of my hair started to fall out and I was left with thin half bald hair. It was irritating and my scalp was red.
I yelled and called my brother and he said your attending the wedding. It’s fine. I called the police and he was arrested. And charged with assault. word got around in a couple days and his fiancé dumped him. My dad called me all sorts of things saying how I ruined his life over hair. AITA?
RemoteBroccoli said:
NTA. I'm balding and rocks the shaven look, but what your brother did is pure EVIL and he deserved to be arrested. Make sure to bill him for the hair transplant things as well, as you might need to redo a lot of it. And yeah. Good on his ex for dumping him, if he could do that to you, what could he have done to her.
offbrandbarbie said:
NTA. Your brother is unhinged. I'd worry for the ex fiancé if she hadn’t left.
ValuablePace1904 said:
So, let me get this straight: he put Nair in your shampoo so that you'd be forced to attend his wedding and not cause a scene? He sounds so unhinged. You saved that woman from settling down with a truly awful person. NTA.
Churchie-Baby said:
NTA imagine being so insecure about being bald that you veet switch your own brother. He needs to deal with his insecurities about baldness and stop taking it out on you.
SportySue60 said:
NTA what he did was assault and should never have happened. Your family sucks that they think this would be ok. You didn’t ruin his life - he did!
FATCRANKYOLDHAG said:
NTA. your brother is not brother to you. What HE DID exposed his true nature and he exposed himself to his fiancee. But I'm guessing she already harbored some doubts about him otherwise she wouldn't have left him.
Wow this blew up a lot of you guys are saying Nta, but my family says otherwise I’ve been shunned by mostly everyone except my grandma and mom. And btw if you think I made this up I really don’t have the time to lie and post a fake story for people to see.
I really struggled with self image and hair loss for years without anyone knowing what I was going through and losing my hair again triggered past trauma.