Brother-of-the-groom 'embarrasses' bride, 'she held out her arms for our son;' AITA?

What's a family wedding without a few dramatic text messages?

So, when a frustrated dad decided to vent to moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As&hole' about an awkward situation at his brother's wedding, people were dying for the details.

AITA (Am I the As^hole) for 'embarrassing' a bride at her wedding?

I (34M) am not fond of my brother’s wife (23F). Even before the wedding planning started, the overall vibe was just...weird. She’s very demanding of my little brother. She tried to insert herself into our family very quickly.

They were only together for eight months before they got engaged. I do my best to play nice for my brother’s sake. I agreed to be one of his best men, but expressed my concerns to him both before and after I accepted.

Their wedding was today. It was a very pretty ceremony and I made it through without much incident.