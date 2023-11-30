Brother-of-the-groom refuses to be the wedding videographer, 'It'd be like I was the staff.' AITA?

2 days later I got a message from Rob. "Mum tells me you're whingeing about the wedding. Don't worry, we'll find you a job." (I know my mum would not have said I was whingeing).

Next time I saw them his fiancee said they want me to film their wedding for them. They'd buy a decent camera and some editing software so I could make them a beautiful memento of their day. All this was said with a beaming smile like I was being given the best job in the world.

I was clearly being asked as an afterthought and to give me a "role". It would be like I was staff, working all day. Videography isn't my thing. I don't accept the argument that all you have to do is point a camera the right way.