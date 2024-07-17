'AITA for not giving my little brother half of my inheritance?' UPDATED

A month after his original post, he shared this UPDATE:

Thank you to everyone who commented on my post and pointed out some things I had been unable to see for myself. A few days after my post was judged, I sat down and had a video call with Adam. I told him that by the time I was his age, I had been raising him for four years already, and I had willingly supported him for years.

But now it was time to get a job again. He laughed and asked if I was serious and I told him I was, that I was removing myself as a payee on his account, period, because he had been an adult for almost ten years, and it was time for him to act like one. I said I did my duty and then some raising him, but I have an actual baby coming that I need to raise.