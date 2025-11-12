'AITA for telling my brother-in-law his kids aren’t my problem?'

He got desperate and started begging us, I told him straight up he and his kids aren’t our responsibility, he said fine and asked if we could instead pay for a vacation for them, that angered me and I told him we’re not a bank account for him and his family, he said it’s not fair that his kids watch their cousins do and experience all these stuff while they don’t. I said life’s not fair and that they have to learn that.

My in laws are both gone now and my other siblings in law all live hours away now all over the states we’re the only ones that he’s close to since we both still live in their childhood hometown.