"AITA for telling my brother that his insufferable personality is the reason he can't keep a woman?"

My brother (32) is admittedly an attractive and fit guy. He's 6'3 and makes around $350K. So he's got a lot going for him. But his personality is just..... insufferable. Always has been.

Whenever we go out, he picks an argument over the smallest things. He throws a fit if we don't eat where he wants to eat. If we go on a week long vacation, and he gets upset by something early on, he won't improve his mood until Day 4 or 5. And he'll make sure no one else enjoys their vacation either. It's really frustrating.

His story with women is another thing. He has dated tons of women over the last 10 years since he graduated college at 22, probably around 30-40. His longest relationship was around 8 months.