Man kicks sister and her baby out of his apartment, 'I want to move on with my life.' AITA?

We brainstormed ideas but nothing was good enough for her. Eventually I told her that she needs to start looking for a solution now because this has gone on long enough. I said I’d help in any way I can but it’s been almost a year of this and we cannot carry on like this.

She’s saying that she won’t ever make enough to pay rent, bills, and for daycare as a single mom. I suggested that she get more child support from the dad and take him to court if he refuses. She wasn’t fond of the idea because she thinks it’ll make him not want to see his son and she doesn’t want her son to grow up without his father.