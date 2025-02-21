'AITA for being very angry with my younger brother for what he said about my girlfriend?' UPDATED

After the chat we had with my brother, I told my parents about how disappointed I was with them and about how me and my girlfriend had just done what they should have. I am extremely disappointed in my parents as I really trusted them to be better than this and unfortunately things have not changed with them.

My parents were angry with us for talking to my brother about this and they claimed we were both overreacting, I made it clear to my parents that actually they are under reacting. I told my parents that they should be thanking us for doing the job that they can't be bothered to do.

Unfortunately my sister has been having some trouble with my parents because she tried to talk to them about this situation.